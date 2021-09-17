Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth $8,768,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.54. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

