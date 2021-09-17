Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 312,994 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312,994 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

