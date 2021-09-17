Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 31,373 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

