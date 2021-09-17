Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75,134 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

