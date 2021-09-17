Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,881.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,627.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,742.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,568.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

