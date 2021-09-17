Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $124,232,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.