Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 58,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

