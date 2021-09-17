Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after purchasing an additional 374,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

