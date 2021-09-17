Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $178.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.