Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Down 47.3% in August

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

