Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELMS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $7.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

