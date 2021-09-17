Elena Prokupets Sells 54,193 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of CCCC opened at $49.50 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.49.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 304,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.