Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.40. Eliem Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1,048 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.74). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

