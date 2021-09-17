Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eline Entertainment Group stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,375,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,750,875. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

