Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eline Entertainment Group stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,375,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,750,875. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
