Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.