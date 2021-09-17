Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $227.29 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $242.99 or 0.00516895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00138911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004159 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,420,054 coins and its circulating supply is 19,458,746 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

