ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0077 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

