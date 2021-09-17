Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

