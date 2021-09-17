Empirical Finance LLC Buys 343 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 168.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 180,214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.