Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 176,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.