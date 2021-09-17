Empirical Finance LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

