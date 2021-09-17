Empirical Finance LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.