Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after buying an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

