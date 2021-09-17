Empirical Finance LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.