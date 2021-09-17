Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIO were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,049,000 after purchasing an additional 297,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

Shares of NIO opened at $37.09 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.