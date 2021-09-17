Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $608.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $615.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

