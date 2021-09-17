Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $608.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.41. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $615.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

