Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum China were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 314.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

