Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $156.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $424.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

