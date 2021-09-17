Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $187.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

