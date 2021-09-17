Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.7% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 58.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.7% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $765.24 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

