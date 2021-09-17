Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $6.09 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

