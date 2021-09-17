Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

EPAM opened at $627.37 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

