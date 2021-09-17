Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0389

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $97,105.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00179926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00118171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07131213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.95 or 1.00025324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00826173 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

