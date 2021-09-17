Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 214,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,305,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Get Endo International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Endo International by 340.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.