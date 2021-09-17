Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

