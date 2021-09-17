Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,174,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,089,255. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 339,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,767,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

