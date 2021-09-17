Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.