Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 255.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

SEM opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

