Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 111.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,555,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

