Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Latham Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $14,202,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $655,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $636,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $17.72 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

