Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $267,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 7.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.15 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

