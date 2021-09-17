EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

