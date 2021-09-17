Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.15% of Epizyme worth $127,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 291,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $553.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

