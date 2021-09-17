Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

