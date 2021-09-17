Equity Residential (EQR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on October 8th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:EQR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

