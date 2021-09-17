Eric J. Edell Sells 475,986 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Eric J. Edell sold 475,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $30,848,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

