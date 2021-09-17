Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.09.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

