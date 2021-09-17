Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

EPRT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,502. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

