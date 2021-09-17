Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $151.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

ETD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 408,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,512. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

